Area woman shares COVID-19 story from first symptoms to recovery

At first, Katie Drury thought her dry cough and body aches were the result of pre-existing conditions.

However, sinus pain and an intense headache eventually led her to the COVID-19 testing facility on March 23.

Amid all the uncertainty, healthcare workers provided a sense of calm.

"The Gundersen nurses that came down were incredibly kind and I remember looking in their eyes and you could just see the exhaustion," said Katie Drury.

After being tested for Influenza A and B, Drury was tested for COVID-19 by way of a nasal swab that many doctors describe as "unpleasant."

"She went in and did the swab and I could [still] feel where she had done the swab I wanna say two days later," Drury said.

Less than 24 hours after the test, Drury got the result that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

She would need to isolate in her own bedroom and bathroom away from the rest of her family.

"I saw my husband for brief moments during the day, for which he put a mask on, in order to bring me nourishment," said Drury.

She says the first few days of isolation were a blur, as she was very ill.

Drury was able to communicate with her kids through a window as they played outside and via FaceTime.

"It was hard to hear them say 'I can't wait to snuggle you' knowing I didn't know what day that was going to be," Drury said.

Throughout her ten day isolation period, the La Crosse County Health Department continued to check-in and celebrate Drury's progress.

On April 2, she was finally able to leave isolation.

"I went in there and I put my arms around her and she woke up and she let out a cry and said 'Mommy' and put her arms around me and it was as if she wasn't going to let go," said Drury. "It was the sweetest embrace...something I probably will never forget."

Drury, who publicly shared her positive result and journey on Facebook, says it was important to be open.

"Nobody had been public about it and I think there was this fear about COVID-19 and what it meant... and the realness of knowing somebody that has it I think was important," Drury said.

