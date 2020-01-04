Arizona police bring five tons of snow to sick girl

GILBERT, Ariz. (KNXV/CNN) - Police in Arizona stepped up to bring some winter cheer to a sick toddler.

Arizona police surprised a sick girl who is unable to travel to see snow. (Credit: CNN)

Sandee Walker planned on taking her kids to see some recent snowfall, but doctors for her two-year-old daughter, Quinn said the trip, with the elevation would be too much for the girl.

“She looks completely healthy and normal. You would never know that this little girl is fighting to stay alive," Walker said.

Quinn was born with the left side of her missing and at just six days old, she had her first open heart surgery.

Now, she is on oxygen most of the time, so a trip to see snow would be tough for her.

Walker posted about her disappointment on Facebook and Casa Grande police noticed and decided to bring the snow to her.

“I’ve been tearing up all morning just watching her and her brothers happy," Walker said.

Michael Bejarano with the Casa Grande Police Department said that seeing Quinn and her family play in the snow was priceless.

“We normally go sledding and make snowmen. She’s had a chance to throw snowballs at her brothers and do all that stuff here in Gilbert,” Quinn’s father, Adam Walker, said.

Quinn is scheduled to have her third heart surgery in April and will likely need a heart transplant.

