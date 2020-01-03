Arizona teen cracks skull saving nieces from oncoming car

Updated: Fri 3:36 AM, Jan 03, 2020

PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK/CNN) - An Arizona teen is being hailed a hero after he saved three young relatives from being hit by a car.

A Phoenix teen is being hailed as a hero after he pushed his three young relatives out of the way of an oncoming car. (Credit: CNN)

Eleven-year-old Aylin Garcia, her 4-year-old sister Arely, and their 12-year-old cousin Stacy Solis would have been hit by a car on Wednesday, but 16-year-old Javier Solis pushed them out of the way.

“He’s a great guy and I’m so grateful for him saving the rest of our lives," Stacy said.

Javier and his three nieces had just gotten snacks from Circle K when they started crossing a street to go back home when he was struck by the car.

He has three fractures in his skull and some broken limbs. Javier had surgery Thursday morning.

Doctors plan to wake him up Friday morning. The three girls and most of the family have not seen him yet, but they know what they want to tell him.

“I want him to know that we love him and to feel better,” Aylin said.

The police are still looking into this accident, but they say the driver, who stayed on the scene, was likely not impaired.

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
