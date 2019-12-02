Armed robbery in Black River Falls, second robbery attempt in two weeks

Law enforcement responded to an armed robbery in Black River Falls, the second robbery attempt in two weeks.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Holiday Gas Station.

Witnesses stated two males entered the store, tried to steal money and then fled on foot. They also stated a handgun and a knife were shown during the robbery.

The Black River Falls Police Department and The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office have teamed up to conduct a joint investigation.

Officials are asking anyone with information regarding either of these events to contact the Sheriff's Office at 715-284-5357.

