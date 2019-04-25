Army ROTC Cadets get a chance to ride in a Blackhawk helicopter

UW-La Crosse Army ROTC Cadets got the chance of a lifetime, to ride in a Blackhawk helicopter.

The group of cadets is heading to Fort McCoy this weekend with other cadets from around the state for combined field training.

They were able to ride in Blackhawk helicopters the 30 plus miles to Fort McCoy.

It's an experience they say they won't soon forget.

"One of those things you see in like the commercials joining the army. You see guys jumping out of airplanes and all that cool stuff. So it's definitely a once in a lifetime kind of experience that's not something you do everyday," said UW-L ROTC Cadet Becca Serbus.

During the weekend, the training will include everything from obstacle courses, to problem set solving and practicing missions.

Cadets say the training gives them a good idea of what to expect when they're commissioned by the U.S. Army.