Army Reserve leaders accused of mishandling assault claims

A victim advocate for a large U.S. Army Reserve command has accused commanders of mishandling sexual assault cases and retaliating against at least one victim.

Amy Braley Franck told The Associated Press that commanders within the 416th Engineer Command investigated at least two cases on their own instead of referring them to the Army's criminal investigation division, as they should have done.

She also says they haven't been holding monthly sexual assault prevention meetings as required by the Department of Defense and that they placed a victim on a gun range with her alleged harasser.

The Illinois-based 416th controls nearly 11,000 soldiers across the western United States.

