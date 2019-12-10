Arrest made after multiple package thefts on Eau Claire's west side

With the holidays upon us and Christmas just two weeks away, millions across the country are ordering gifts.

An arrest was made Monday night after Eau Claire police say there were multiple package thefts in the same neighborhood on Eau Claire’s west side.

17-year-old Aaron Jones of Eau Claire was arrested for theft after police say a neighbor saw him following a fed-ex truck on foot early Monday afternoon and then stole a package from the porch it was left on.

Police say after investigating, they found out more packages in the same neighborhood had been stolen. Police say the thefts happened around the same time on Monday.

The thefts happened near the neighborhoods of 8th Street, 9th Street, and Vine Street.

Police say after Jones fled on foot, he was found in the Mayo Clinic parking lot a few blocks away.

“Officers responded to the area and were able to follow the tracks through the snow and locate the package," said Officer Bridget Coit, ECPD. "It has been opened but the contents were still inside."

Police say thanks to the neighbor's specific description, they were able to find Jones.

The packages were found with the contents still inside. They were returned to the rightful owners.

Police say there has been only one other incident of a stolen package so far. Aside from this case, they say it hasn't been a big problem in the area.

Police say if you are missing a package or suspect you've had something stolen, to contact them right away, or you can contact the retailer you bought the item from.

As a reminder, there are some safety tips to keep in mind to protect your packages.

You can have packages delivered to your workplace or office to ensure someone is always on the receiving end. Another option is to request a signature upon delivery so your package isn't left on an empty porch or have packages delivered to a trusted neighbor.

