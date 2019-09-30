Arrest warrant issued after fraud case, suspect associated with FBI’s wanted list

An arrest warrant has been issued after a credit union in Menomonie was hit with fraud. The suspect’s name has been associated with the FBI’s wanted list.

Court documents show 32-year-old Bacrii Rostas has a warrant out for her arrest after a “quick change” scam took place at the Menomonie WESTconsin Credit Union. Documents show $1,200 was stolen.

Officials say Rostas has conducted the same scams on banks in La Cresent, MN, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Sheyboygan, Sun Prairie and Steven’s Point. Documents show Rostas’s name and information have been identified with the FBI’s wanted list.

A Dunn County criminal complaint says Rostas asked a WESTconsin bank teller to exchange $3,200 for $50’s and $100’s. When the teller had taken the $50’s and was counting back the $100’s, Rostas asked for Canadian currency, which the bank does not have. When the teller was looking down, Rostas put some of the $100 bills in her purse and then handed back the $100’s she hadn’t kept and then received all of her original $50’s back,

The complaint says Rostas was last located in Queens, New York in February.

