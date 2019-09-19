Arrest warrant issued for Clark County man charged with child sex crimes

An arrest warrant has been authorized for a Clark County man who has been charged with child sex crimes.

Court documents show 37-year-old Roger Hattamer has been charged with incest, child enticement- expose sex organ and exposing genitals or public area. All three of which are felonies.

Investigators learned that three alleged assaults occurred in Chippewa County, three alleged assaults occurred in Rusk County, three alleged assaults occurred in Taylor County and one alleged assault in Clark County.

The unnamed victim told law enforcement the alleged assaults happened over a 10 year period starting when she was 10 years old.

