Arrest warrant issued for Eau Claire man involved in shooting

An arrest warrant has been issued for an Eau Claire man who shot himself in a bar on July 31.

According to court documents, 49-year-old James Nelson did not show up to his court date Wednesday, after being charged with attempt battery to emergency rescue worker, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, negligent handling of a weapon, carry handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed and disorderly conduct.

A criminal complaint shows that Nelson was intoxicated at Big T’s Saloon in Eau Claire when workers heard a gunshot from the bathroom where Nelson was last seen. A large amount of blood was found in the bathroom and officers were able to follow a trail of blood from Big T’s Saloon to the alleyway of 1800 block of Babcock Street. A police K9 then located Nelson at his residence.

Officers reported that they were requested to assist emergency room nurses as Nelson was acting disorderly and tried to bite a nurse.

