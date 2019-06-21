Arsenic found in bottled water brands sold at Whole Foods, Target and Walmart

Updated: Fri 3:47 PM, Jun 21, 2019

(Gray News) – High levels of arsenic are showing up in bottled water sold at Whole Foods, Target, Walmart and other vendors.

The testing conducted for the Center for Environmental Health (CEH) revealed levels of arsenic in some bottled waters that are above the legal limit.

The testing conducted for the non-profit Center for Environmental Health (CEH) revealed that Starkey Spring Water, owned by Whole Foods, and Peñafiel, owned by Keurig Dr. Pepper, contain levels of the toxic metal that are above the legal limit.

“Consumers are being needlessly exposed to arsenic without their knowledge or consent,” said Michael Green, chief executive officer of CEH.

“Customers typically purchase bottled water at exorbitantly high costs with the assumption that it is safer and healthier to drink than tap water, unaware that they are ingesting an extremely toxic metal linked to birth defects and cancer.”

Long-term exposure to arsenic above the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s standard can cause skin damage, circulatory system problems and an increased risk of getting cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The amount of arsenic found in the tested water is above the level requiring a health warning under California law. CEH didn’t disclose the arsenic levels in its tests.

In testing results released in April, Consumer Reports also found high levels of arsenic in the two brands.

The Food and Drug Administration has not issued a recall for either product.

