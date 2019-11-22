Art Lending Library lets people take home expensive art for free

At Artisan Forge Studios, you could take pieces of art worth more than $6,000 home for free.

It's part of a newly launched program called the Art Lending Library, where community members can rent art for up to three months free of charge.

Dozens of pieces, by eight local and national artists, are part of the library.

For one of the sculptors, the library is a new way to engage the community.

"Getting people who may have a few reservations about acquiring work for their homes. Artwork can be very expensive, so by being able to borrow work for three months you can like test drive it and see if you like it," said Bilhenry Walker.

The studio is planning to hold another library on Friday Dec. 13, and then continue to do it every three months.