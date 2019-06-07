Art festival kicks off in La Crosse

This weekend downtown La Crosse is getting taken over by local artists.

It's the sixth annual Artspire.

The two-day festival features various types of art to celebrate the culture that is in the Coulee Region.

"We have a lot of great art activity in this community. Art is a business and so there's a huge arts economy and that has continued to grow as more and more people get involved. Everything from performance art to visual art to music and dance and all of those sorts of things," said Artspire Co-Chair Brian Fukuda.

The goal of Artspire is to connect artists and the community.

"You'll see a lot of La Crosse based artists but we grow out a little bit into the Tri-state area where we attract artists that come in from outside of the community. And it's fun to be able to share the community with them as well and give them a new audience to share their work with," said Fukuda.

Artspire kicked off Friday evening with music and dance performances and will continue all day Saturday.

"Starting at 10 a.m. (Saturday) the street will be lined with an art fair so we can see some of the best artists in the region showing and selling their artwork. We have a couple of different stages with performances going on all throughout the day, we have interactive arts," said Fukuda.

Since its first year in 2014, Artspire has continued to grow within the community.

The festival runs until 10 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

It is free for all to attend.