As Dorian approaches Florida, veteran stays behind to help senior citizen neighbors

Florida veteran Jay Estes (right) says he won't evacuate as Dorian approaches so he can help his senior citizen neighbors. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Tue 7:12 PM, Sep 03, 2019

ORMAND-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (CNN) - Millions were ordered to leave their homes on the East Coast ahead of Hurricane Dorian's approach, but a former combat Marine is staying put.

Jay Estes says he's not evacuating his Ormand-By-The-Sea home because he wants to be around in case any of his senior citizen neighbors need help.

Estes says many of his neighbors don't want to sleep in a shelter and have nowhere else to go.

He's stocked his fridge and is ready to cook for the whole block if they need hot meals.

"We have some senior citizens here who have been living in this neighborhood for a long time. They are just scared, ain't got nobody, and I decided just to stay not only to protect my home, but to protect them too,” said Estes.

'I'm proud to have someone that I can holler at if I need him for anything,” said one of his neighbors.

Hurricane Dorian was downgraded to a Category 2 storm Tuesday as it creeps slowly toward Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus