As teen dating violence continues, advocates raise awareness

Researchers say teen dating violence continues to grow and is more prevalent than many realize.

Teen dating violence is a nationwide issue and in some cases it has turned fatal. The advocacy group "End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin" says more than two dozen Wisconsin teens have been the victim of intimate partner homicide since 2000. A local organization that works with victims and survivors of teen dating violence says it doesn't have to get to this point and continuing to raise awareness is the key to prevention.

Erica, a Domestic Violence Advocate at the Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls says teen dating violence isn’t always just physical. “We know that it often times goes a lot deeper than that…there's that emotional abuse, manipulation, psychological abuse, coercion," she says.

According to the Family Support Center, one in five teen are experiencing or have experienced dating violence in our local area but more and more young people are now coming forward for help. "Especially with things that are happening in the media and with individuals being more comfortable with coming out with their stories and seeking some of that support, we're seeing an increase in talking about and an increase in individuals feeling comfortable with coming to places like us, to going to their school counselors, actually speaking up on the issue and sharing their own stories," she says.

Researchers say most victims of teen dating violence are female but that's not always the case. "Statistically girls and women are more likely to be survivors and victims, but it can happen to anyone. Boys and men, LGBTQ community, it can happen in that community as well,” said Erica.

Many advocates agree that it’s important to keep an open conversation going. “With teens, they're experimenting, they're finding themselves, they're finding out how to be in relationships.” Erica says if teens hear stories of individuals experiencing different forms of violence in their relationships and how it has affected them it helps teach them that violence and abuse isn’t a part of learning how to be in a relationship.

Part of prevention comes from teens and parents knowing the red flags. Erica says one of the major warning signs indicating a teen may be in an abusive relationship is drastic change in behavior.

She says look for unhealthy changes in routine or interest in important activities. These kinds of changes taking place after a teen starts dating someone new could be early signs that something isn’t right. Another red flag Erica says is important to note is withdrawal from not just parents but friends as well. That could also be an indication of an unhealthy dating situation.

Erica says isolation and jealously are tactics abusers use. Erica suggests talking to teens if you see any signs of this behavior. She says the conversation should be started with care, eliminating the use of an accusations or judgement.