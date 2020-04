Arcadia Furniture Industries, Inc. announced that due to health concerns and economic impacts from COVID-19, the company will be furloughing 58 positions at the Arcadia location.

Senior Direction of Human Resources Debra Clohisey says employees wil be able to use an accrued/unused vacation time if they choose. Workers will also continue to receive currently enrolled benefits.

The furlough is expected to last 60-90 days but the company says the timeline is not set it stone.