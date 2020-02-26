Ashley Peggs, wife of Altoona Superintendent Dan Peggs, thanks community

The wife of Altoona Superintendent, Dan Peggs, is thanking the community.

Ashley Peggs sent a statement to WEAU on Wednesday saying,

“In this time of darkness, the outpouring of love and support has given me a light to focus on. There are no words to truly express how grateful I am to be surrounded by such an amazing community. My girls and I have been shown so much generosity and compassion from family, friends, neighbors, teachers and staff members, law enforcement and even complete strangers. There have been countless meals, donations, groceries, surprises for the girls, letters, gift cards, diapers…the list goes on and on! Every thought, big or small, has been such a blessing to us and we could not get through this time without each of you. Moving forward, I will continue to focus on my amazing little girls and on the love and goodness you have all shown me. Each of you are a blessing to me. I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

-Ashley”

The community has raised $20,000 so far for Ashley Peggs and her family, and has provided them food through a meal train website through April. For a link to the meal train website, click here.

Dan Peggs was released Monday from federal custody on charges of sex trafficking a minor and production of child pornography. He is currently living under house arrest with family in Oregon, Wisconsin.