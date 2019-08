The 11th annual Ashley for the Arts kicked off Aug. 8, and donated profits to more than 60 non-profit organizations, 28 of them are area school districts.

According to a news release, the three-day music festival took more than 4,000 volunteer shifts and raised more than $590,000.

Next year’s festival dates have been set for Au. 6, 7 and 8 of 2020 in Arcadia.