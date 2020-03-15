Ashton Adams benefit supports 17-month-old with cancer diagnosis

A family in Altoona had their life turned upside down after their one year was diagnosed with a rare form of brain and spinal cord cancer.

Ashton Adams spent 127 days straight in the hospital, went through three rounds of chemo and is now back home with his family in Altoona. Family and friends organized a benefit to help with medical bills and in home care expenses.

On Sunday, Monks Bar and Grill in Eau Claire donated 10 percent of sales to the Adams family. There were dozens of silent auction items and raffles to raise money.

"Obviously, we expected to see friends and family here but to see faces and to hear from people that said, I heard about it, I read about it and I wanted to come support the family is really heartwarming and that is the kind of positivity that the family needs right now,” said Randi Strangstalien, Ashton’s aunt.

With coronavirus concerns, they were able to run auctions and raffles online so people could also participate at home.

Ashton is not cancer free, but for now he is able to stay at home in Altoona. If you would like to help the family, financial donations can be made at Royal Credit Union under the Ashton Adams Benefit Account.

If you have any questions you can call Randi at 608-606-0448.


