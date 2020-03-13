Ashton Adams benefit to support 17-month-old with cancer diagnosis

A family in Altoona had their life turned upside down after their one-year-old took a tumble. A trip to the ER revealed one-year-old Ashton had a life threatening brain tumor and now the Chippewa Valley is rallying behind them.

In October, Ashton Adams was diagnosed with a rare form of brain and spinal cord cancer and had three rounds of chemo. He is now back at home with his family after 127 days straight at Marshfield Children's Hospital. But it's just the beginning for Ashton and his family.

His parents and two older sisters are happy to have him back home in Altoona, but after spending nearly four months in the hospital and now all of the at-home care, the family is in need of financial help.

His dad, Martin and mom, Robin are both only working part time since Ashton requires 24/7 care. Friends and family have organized a benefit this weekend at Monks Bar and Grill in Eau Claire. On Sunday, March 15, 10 percent of all sales from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be given to the Adams family. During that time, they will also be selling t-shirts, bracelets and koozies, in addition to a silent auction. All of that going to help the family during this time.

Ashton is not cancer free, but for now he is able to stay at home in Altoona. If you would like to help the family, they are inviting anyone to come to the Ashton Adams Benefit on Sunday. You can also make Financial Donations can be made at Royal Credit Union under the Ashton Adams Benefit Account.

If you have any questions you can call Randi at 608-606-0448 or click here.

