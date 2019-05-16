Ashwaubenon woman arrested after cat rescued from box in dumpster

Police have arrested a 45-year-old woman accused of putting a cat in a dumpster outside an Ashwaubenon apartment building.

Elizabeth Bartlett is facing five misdemeanor charges related to animal cruelty, according to Ashwaubenon Public Safety.

On May 14, police were called to Creekwood Apartments in the 2700 block of Viking Drive.

A citizen heard meowing coming from the dumpster and checked it out. He dug through the dumpster and found a box near the bottom. The box was about 12 x 12 inches. It was sealed with packaging tape. Inside the box was a cat wrapped in a plastic bag.

"The citizen reports that the cat was covered in its own urine and was headed for certain death if it had not been located," reads a statement from Ashwaubenon Public Safety Capt. Jody Crocker.

The cat had a microchip. That revealed his name as Spencer.

Spencer had been adopted a few months ago from the Bay Area Humane Society.

Bartlett was arrested Wednesday at her apartment on Viking Drive.

Police tell Action 2 News that Bartlett's bond was set at $1,600.

