Assembly approves tobacco purchasing age increase

The change now aligns with the federal government's increase. It now needs approval from the state senate.

President Trump signed a 7.38 trillion dollar budget in December of 2019. Part of that new budget was raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21 years old. Thursday, the Wisconsin Assembly approved Bill 422, which will bump the Wisconsin’s minimum age up to 21.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, one in five high school students used e-cigarettes in 2018. Representative Jesse James of Altoona, says Assembly Bill 422 ensures all nicotine-related products will not be sold to anyone younger than 21. James says the reason for the change is to keep Wisconsin law and federal law the same Wisconsin can continue to spread prevention through the school system. It also means the state will be able to keep around two million dollars in funding.

“Obviously all the health organizations involved wanted to see that as well and with the vaping epidemic that's taking place within our high schools hopefully this will be an additional starting point to help with the vaping issues that exist,” he says.

James also says the bill means a lot to him because he lost family members due to tobacco and second-hand smoke. The bill now heads to the state senate for approval.