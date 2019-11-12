Assembly to vote on recognizing National Bible Week

Assembly Republicans want to recognize Thanksgiving week as National Bible Week.

The chamber is set to vote Tuesday on a resolution that says reading the Bible has contributed to "the molding of the spiritual, moral and social fiber of our citizenry."

The resolution comes after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said last week that the evergreen tree the state Department of Administration places in the state Capitol rotunda every December is a holiday tree, not a Christmas tree as Evers' predecessor, Republican Scott Walker, called it.

The change drew the ire of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, both Republicans. Walker told Fox News on Tuesday that people should acknowledge Christmas just like other religious holidays, adding that a menorah is not a "holiday candle holder."