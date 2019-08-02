Asteroid bigger than Empire State Building is passing by Earth

Updated: Fri 10:27 AM, Aug 02, 2019

(CNN) – There’s no need to call Bruce Willis or Ben Affleck but a big space rock is headed our way.

In cosmic terms, it’s going to pass relatively close to Earth on August 10. It will come within about 5 million miles.

Asteroid 2006 QQ23 is larger than the Empire State Building. It has an estimated diameter of nearly 1,900 feet.

In cosmic terms, it’s going to pass relatively close to Earth on August 10. It will come within about 5 million miles.

NASA scientists say these fly-bys are a common occurrence with asteroids the size of this one passing by the Earth roughly half a dozen times a year.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus