At Army-Navy game, Trump touts new pro sports option

Updated: Sat 4:53 PM, Dec 14, 2019

(AP) – President Donald Trump used his appearance at the annual Army-Navy game to tout a new policy that allows service academy athletes to defer their military service to pursue careers in professional sports.

President Donald Trump waits for the coin toss before the start of the Army-Navy college football game in Philadelphia, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Visiting the Army locker room before the game, Trump joked that Coach Jeff Monken now has no reason to lose another game.

Trump shook hands with players on the Army team and then visited the Navy locker room, where he congratulated the Midshipmen on a “hell of a season.”

He then walked on to the field for the national anthem.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus