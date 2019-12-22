At least 13 shot in Chicago at reported memorial party for shooting victim

Police say someone opened fire inside a Chicago home early Sunday morning, possibly during a house party. (Source: Michael Kowal/Network Video Productions, Inc./CNN)
Updated: Sun 5:47 AM, Dec 22, 2019

CHICAGO (Gray News) - Police in Chicago are investigating after at least 13 people were wounded during what witnesses said was a memorial for a 22-year-old killed in an attempted carjacking.

Someone opened fire inside a Chicago home early Sunday morning, possibly during a house party, according to police.

Witnesses told the Chicago Tribune the party was in honor of the birthday of Lonell Irvin, a 22-year-old man fatally shot during an attempted carjacking in April.

“They were just celebrating a memorial for somebody that passed away, and this is what they do,” said a 29-year-old woman at the scene, who did not want to be identified.

The victims were all taken to nearby hospitals. Their ages and conditions were not immediately available.

