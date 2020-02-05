Avalanche in Turkey wipes out rescue team; 17 dead overall

Turkish officials say a second avalanche has slammed into a mountain road in eastern Turkey, killing at least 12 rescue workers and leaving 15 others buried under the snow.

The emergency crew had been sent to the site to find two other people missing in a previous avalanche on Tuesday.

In all, 17 people have died in the two avalanches on the highway near the mountain-surrounded town of Bahcesehir, in Van province, which borders Iran.

A local governor said 30 emergency service members were rescued from under the snow Wednesday or climbed out themselves and were hospitalized.

