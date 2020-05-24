Athlete talk with Caelan Givens

Caelan Givens of Chippewa Falls just finished up a fantastic four year career for the Chi High Cardinals, and now has high hopes for a freshman season at the most successful division one women's basketball program in the state of Wisconsin.

From a young age, Caelan Givens of Chippewa Falls knew she had a gift and that gift was basketball.

"When I was four years old my first time playing basketball I told my parents I wanted to play college basketball, I didn't know what level it would be yet, I was like I don't really know the difference that much when I’m four years old, I just want to be able to play when I’m in college,” said Givens.

Caelan was right. In middle school, she started to see her game develop and by 8th grade, division one schools already had interest in her, including the University of Wisconsin Green. Then after years of recruiting, Caelan committed to the school that first caught her eye.

"I knew deep down in my heart that I always wanted to go to Green Bay because it is close to home, I was born in Green Bay so I get to go back to where I was born, and I loved the coaches there."

Now Caelan is preparing for what she hopes will be her freshman season during the covid-19 pandemic.

"I’ve been trying to quicken my first step up quicken my shot up and then I’m trying to get stronger and get a bigger frame. I've been doing dribbling drills and shooting drills every day and I’m fortunate enough to have access to a hoop and then I have a full gym where I’m able to work out."

Caelan also realizes the reality of the situation. She has high hopes that she will be at Green Bay this fall and joining the basketball team but doesn't exactly know what the future holds.

"My dad has looked me in the eye and said Caelan, you may or may not have a basketball season so he's doing a good job of preparing me for that but I don't want to think about it. I would be pretty frustrated because it would be your first year ever playing college basketball and just adapting to it and getting used to everything. "

After a stellar four year career at Chi High, Caelan hopes that basketball career doesn't skip a beat in 2020 as a Phoenix.

