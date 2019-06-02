Athletes, volunteers on display for Eau Claire Triathlon

Dozens of athletes were up early at Half Moon Lake on Sunday morning for the Eau Claire Triathlon.

This was the 10th annual running of the event. It's what's called a sprint triathlon – made up of a 500-meter swim, 18-mile bike ride and a 5-kilometer run.

Andy Ottum, the race director for the triathlon, says the event offers a unique athletic experience and one which puts a spotlight on those who volunteer to help put it on.

"You know from our volunteers - we have over 100 volunteers today; over 50 volunteers yesterday - there's no way we can do the race without them,” Ottum said to WEAU 13 News on Sunday. “It's pretty amazing and a lot of those volunteers had been here since the first year. So, this is their 10th year helping, which is incredible."

Ottum estimated more than 200 people participated in Sunday’s triathlon.