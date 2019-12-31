Attack on US Embassy in Iraq shows stark choices for Trump

Updated: Tue 4:15 PM, Dec 31, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) - The attack on the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad by Iran-supported militiamen shows that President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran has not crippled its ability to strike at American interests.

Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces and their supporters gather in front of the U.S. embassy, in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Dozens of angry Iraqi Shiite militia supporters broke into the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad on Tuesday after smashing a main door and setting fire to a reception area, prompting tear gas and sounds of gunfire. (Credit: AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)

Protesters attacked the US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday
Trump says Iran will be held “fully responsible." It’s not clear whether that might mean military retaliation.

The breach of the compound has prompted the U.S. to send military reinforcements.

It has also revealed strains between Washington and Baghdad, raising questions about the future of the U.S. military mission there.

The U.S. has about 5,200 troops in Iraq, mainly to train Iraqi forces.

