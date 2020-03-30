Attorney General announces exceptions to Governor's "Safer at Home" order

According a release on Monday, Kaul said victims of domestic abuse are quote, 'permitted and urged to leave their home and stay at a safe alternative location.'

For Bolton Refuge House legal advocate Bronson Stein, he said while it is unfortunate that they are essential, the services provided to victims of domestic abuse have not and will not change.

"What we are seeing is that safer at home doesn't mean safer for everybody,” Stein said. “Violence knows no bounds, it transcends cultural demographics, age, race and gender. If it was the end of the world, we would probably still be doing what we do."

Stein said Bolton Refuge House is still accepting people who need safe shelter.


