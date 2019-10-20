Quarter auction helps a local charity give back at Christmas time

A local auction honored the memory of a fallen police officer while raising money for a good cause.

The Jason’s Presents Quarter Auction was held at the Eagles Club in Lake Hallie on Sunday.

Jason’s Presents is named after fallen Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department deputy, Jason Zunker, who died while on duty in 2008.

Several items donated by local residents and businesses were auctioned off in a bingo style auction.

Jason’s Presents raises money to help underprivileged families in the Chippewa Valley at Christmas time.

Organizers say it feels great to have the community show up so they can help families in need.

"We provide necessities and then wish list items for them,” said event organizer Leah Berg. “Jason’s Presents hosts a Christmas party for them where they come and get the gifts. We provide a meal for them, they see Santa. We have a DJ and they get to tour the emergency vehicles when they come down after the party."

After a record breaking $8,000 was raised last year, Berg says they rose over $5,000 this year with over 150 people in attendance.

