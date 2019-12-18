Audit: Wisconsin school safety plans follow best practices

An audit of Wisconsin school safety plans finds most of them adequately cover safety guidelines and procedures. But the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau finds in a report Wednesday that some plans have relatively little information about how to handle certain situations.

The report says only about half of plans reviewed had guidelines and policies for non-classroom emergencies other than bus accidents and field trips.

The audit also says about half of plans had guidelines for parent-student reunification, and of those that did many were not detailed procedures.

Last year, the state awarded $94 million in school safety grants across the state.