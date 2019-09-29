Augusta Police raise money for K9 unit and school therapy dog

On Sunday, community members gathered at Augusta High School for a pancake breakfast to raise money for Project K9.

Project K9 is an Augusta Police Department fundraiser to bring in a new police dog and fund the school district’s newest therapy dog.

“It was actually started by community members who came to the police department and said, ‘we want to help’,” says Officer Lindsay Hayden.

“We wanted the drug dog and we knew that would be really beneficial in our community and in talking about that with our chief we threw around the idea of having a therapy dog in our schools with me and we mentioned that to some of our teachers who coach archery and the next day they pledged money towards getting the dog.”

The therapy dog named Paisley was purchased using donations from the school and a mental health foundation. The golden doodle puppy lives with Officer Hayden who is also the school resource officer for Augusta School District. Every day Officer Hayden brings Paisley to interact with students and she is already a big hit.

“She’s more popular than I am,” Hayden says. “When I walk in, nobody’s really looking to talk to the cop anymore they’re looking to talk to the therapy dog.”

Paisley will be used to comfort students and also help in crisis situations. Officer Hayden says Paisley can also meet with victims of crimes like sexual assault and child abuse.

Now that the therapy dog is in use, the next goal of Project K9 is to buy the police dog.

“We have seen geographically that there is a need for a K9 in this area,” says Officer Kurtis Devroy, who will be in charge of the K9 unit. “The dog that we are looking for would be used for scent work, various drugs and also for tracking either suspect or lost people.”

Officer Devroy says the police department hopes to have the dog by next summer. He says the police will have to raise about $80,000 for the K9 unit, squad car and operating costs.

