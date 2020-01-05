Aussie PM defends response to fires; weather brings respite

A firefighting crew battles a fire near Burrill Lake, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Milder temperatures Sunday brought hope of a respite from wildfires that have ravaged three Australian states, destroying almost 2,000 homes. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Updated: Sun 1:56 PM, Jan 05, 2020

(AP) – Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended his leadership and his government’s record on climate change as milder temperatures brought hope of a respite from wildfires that have ravaged three Australian states, claiming 24 lives.

Morrison has faced widespread criticism for taking a family vacation at the start of the crisis, his sometimes distracted approach as it has escalated and his slowness in deploying resources.

He told a news conference it was not the time for blame.

As dawn broke over a blackened landscape Sunday, a picture emerged of disaster of unprecedented scale. The Rural Fire Service says 150 fires are still active in the state, 64 of them uncontrolled.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
