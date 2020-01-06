Australia to pay ‘whatever it takes’ to fight wildfires

Updated: Mon 6:11 AM, Jan 06, 2020

SYDNEY (AP) - Australia’s government says it is willing to pay “whatever it takes” to help communities recover from devastating wildfires.

In this Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, aerial photo, wildfires rage under plumes of smoke in Bairnsdale, Australia. Thousands of tourists fled Australia's wildfire-ravaged eastern coast Thursday ahead of worsening conditions as the military started to evacuate people trapped on the shore further south. (Glen Morey via AP)

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the government is committing an extra 2 billion Australian dollars ($1.4 billion) toward the recovery effort in addition to the sums already committed.

Rain and cooler temperatures brought some measure of relief to communities battling wildfires.

Morrison said the military was attempting to get food, fuel and water to burned-out communities, and engineers were working to reopen roads and resupply evacuation centers.

And teams had arrived at an island wildlife refuge to help euthanize injured livestock and wild animals.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
