Authorities ID 2 killed in Jefferson County double homicide

Authorities have released the name of two people killed in a double homicide and arson in southeastern Wisconsin. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner determined that 57-year-old Nedra Lemke and 59-year-old James Lemke died of gunshot wounds. The Wisconsin State Journal reports authorities believe the incident was a targeted act. A sheriff's deputy responding to a report of a possible burglary Tuesday night found two bodies in the driveway of a Town of Sumner home. The deputy was then fired upon from inside the house, and he shot back. Black smoke started rising from the house. The deputy was not injured, but the house was a total loss. Authorities are searching for a 68-year-old Fort Atkinson man but have not said whether he is a suspect.