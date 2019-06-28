Authorities look for Madison woman last seen in Wisconsin Dells

Authorities are searching for a missing Madison woman.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post detectives have now learned that 23-year-old Annastasia (Anna) Evans was last seen in the Wisconsin Dells.

Previously, Madison Area Crime Stoppers said Anna was last seen on May 4 at the apartments on Calypso Street in Madison.

Anna is 5’6” tall, weighs 135 pounds with blonde and black hair and brown eyes. Anna has about 10 tattoos. The visible tattoos are a Buddha on her wrist, a crown on her finger and an Italian saying on her collar bone.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or Dane County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 266-4948.

