Rock Co. Courthouse closed following chemical spill, one person take to hospital

The Rock County Courthouse was closed Friday following a chemical spill.

A Rock County Facilities Management employee exposed to the chemical cloud was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and a sheriff's deputy was treated on scene, according to a statement from Troy Knudson, Rock County Sheriff.

According to the statement, officials with the Rock County Sheriff's office, Janesville Police and Fire were dispatched to the Rock County Courthouse around 8:30 a.m. for a chemical incident.

The statement says that a facilities management worker was mixing chemicals to treat water for the courthouse air cooling system, when the fire alarm at the courthouse was activated, according to the release.

Ultimately, everyone was evacuated from the courthouse, and the air handling system was closed in order to prevent the chemical cloud from spreading.

Janesville Fire Department HAZMAT team was sent to the scene, and around 9:30 a.m., the courthouse was closed for the day. HAZMAT remains on scene for clean up.

Employees that have personal belongings at the courthouse will be notified after 5 p.m. about pick up arrangements.