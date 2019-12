Thursday morning, deputies in south-central Wisconsin are searching for a missing girl.

12-year-old Rhiannan Powers was last seen near the Mackenzie center in Poynette around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

She is 4 foot 8, with brown, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. Powers was last seen wearing a black and green arctic cat jacket, jeans and maroon tennis shoes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call law enforcement.