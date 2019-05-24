Authorities seek help in finding missing Dunn Co. girl

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in locating a runaway juvenile.

The juvenile is identified as Charli Carlin, 15 years of age from Southern Dunn County, left her home the night of Wednesday, May 22, 2019. The investigation showed that at this point Charli left on her own free will. It is not believed that Charli has access to a phone and it is unknown who she may be traveling with. It is possible that Charli could be headed to the Kansas City or Minneapolis/St. Paul area. No one has heard from Charli since the night she left. For her own safety, we want to reunite Charli with her family as soon as possible.

Anyone who has information on Charli’s location is asked to contact the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office at 715-232-1348. Anonymous tips may be placed through Dunn County Crime Stoppers.

