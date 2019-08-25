Authorities: trucker blamed in crash lacked proper license

The Sheriff's Office says he was driving a full-size semi that rear-ended two cars that had slowed down due to congestion Friday afternoon near Greenfield. The three people hurt included a 12-year-old girl and her mother who were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Officials say a state patrol inspector had ordered the truck driver out of service four hours earlier because he didn't have the required class a commercial driver's license. He was arrested on suspicion of operating without a commercial license and operating while under an out-of-service order.

