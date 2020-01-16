Autopsies complete, public coming forward with information about two deaths near Arpin

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department investigative sergeant leading the investigation into two deaths near Arpin told NewsChannel 7 the autopsies are complete.

Sgt. Scott Goldberg said he could not provide much new information as the investigation continues, but that he is waiting on autopsy results for James Wypych, 26, and Makela Lange, 23. He expects to learn about those results in the next four to six weeks.

He confirmed both Wypych and Lange had lived in the Stevens Point area prior to the residence in the town of Richfield.

He said the public has been coming forward with information to help investigators piece together a timeline and figure out what happened.

Both Wypych and Lange were found dead Sunday afternoon at a home in the town of Richfield, according to a press release from the Wood County Sheriff's Office.

A family member of Wypych reported finding the bodies after having no contact since Christmas.

A cause of death has not been determined.

If you have any information about this case, call Sgt. Scott Goldberg at 715-389-0283 or 715-421-8701.