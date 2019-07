Results of an autopsy have been released in the case of an Onalaska man’s death.

According to Onalaska Police Department, 41-year-old Charles Wolowicz of Onalaska, died of a blunt force trauma to the head as well as polysubstance intoxication.

First responders were sent to Main Street in Onalaska regarding a man who had fallen outside.

His death is being ruled as an accident.