Avoiding Country Jam scams

With just a few days until the 30th annual Country Jam, organizers and concert-goers are prepping for the festival.

The most important part of the festival may be part of a scam affecting this year’s event. The problem lies with the tickets. Some third party brokers are selling tickets to this year’s event. However, it's hard to know what is real and what is fake.

Kathy Wright works at Country Jam USA and offered some advice to those who do not have their tickets yet.

"Honestly, don't use a broker,” she said.

If it sounds like simple advice, that's because it is. Following this advice from Wright could potentially save you money and headache if you plan on attending Country Jam this year.

"What happens is someone buys them from the secondary market, they come to the gate and those tickets have already been used and then we don't allow the person entrance to the festival,” Wright said. “That's probably the worst thing we see happen. Someone says, 'well I just paid somebody for this on craigslist' and there is nothing we can do at that point."

With the advancement in technology comes a new wave of scams. Wright says this is not a new occurrence at Country Jam.

"Obviously, print-at-home tickets were an awesome addition to the concert industry. As we move through that, they are print at home, so they are very duplicable,” Wright said. “People that are buying them from the secondary market need to be careful. We don't recommend it at all, only because we can't guarantee the authenticity of that ticket."

If you've already bought tickets from someone other than Country Jam USA, you'll have to wait and see if it is authentic on the day of the show.

"Each ticket is issued a unique barcode. Once that barcode has been scanned, it won't scan again."

What wright has seen is a person will buy a ticket, print multiples of that ticket, and sell the remaining ones. However, only one of those tickets is valid.

"If someone comes in and they print 10 copies of the tickets and sell nine of them, the first one that they scan in is valid, the other nine are not,” she said. “That is why we recommend buying them from the festival itself so we can verify the authenticity of that ticket and look it up for you in your account."

Wright says if you want to come to the festival but do not have your tickets yet, purchase them directly from Country Jam.

"The best advice we can give is buy them direct from the event, that way you don't run the risk of running into a situation that going to ruin your festival day," she said.

Wright also said that to celebrate country jam's 30 year anniversary, a party will be thrown Wednesday in the campground on with a live performance by Dawn Marie and Chris Kroeze. That concert is open to the public for just 15 dollars a ticket. WEAU is sponsoring Country Jam once again this year.

