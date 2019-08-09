Award-winning artist, students create painting together

Grammy Award-winning artist Bill Miller has made plenty of masterpieces.

But Friday at Northside Elementary School, Miller and the 5th grade class are creating a painting that will live for years to come.

The visit took place the same day the school is launching CommUNITY, a new culture club focused on better understanding traditionally marginalized cultures.

"For some of our students when they see him and watch him, it's like looking in a mirror. He looks like them, it's somebody that they can relate to. For many of our children he's a window. So they're experiencing something new, they're hearing stories they've never heard before. So, all students win when they have spent time with him," said Community School Coordinator Beth Hartung.

Miller, who is Native American, wants the students to take away no matter your background, you can succeed at life.

"How do you make that paintbrush work or this is looking very powerful Mr. Miller, they were saying that, these girls. This makes me feel like I'm a part of something bigger than me. It gives them their self-esteem back," said Miller.

The finished painting will hang at Northside Elementary School in the common area for every student, staff, and parent to see.