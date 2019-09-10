Axe Throwing comes to the Chippewa Valley

Axe throwing has become a growing trend across the U.S. and has now made its way to the Chippewa Valley. You can now test your axe throwing skills at Action City at Metropolis Resort.

The newest attraction at Action City is filling the space where the batting cages used to be at the resort. There are some special rules to make sure to follow in order to keep everyone safe during axe throwing. You have to be 16 years old to throw or 12 years old in order to throw with an adult. You must wear closed-toed shoes and will have a coach to show you the ropes.

Benny Anderson, the general manager at the resort spoke with us on Hello Wisconsin about the newest attraction at Action City.

