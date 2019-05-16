BBB: Watch out for blacktop scammers

As the temperatures get warmer, some homeowners may be looking to get their driveways repaved, but the Better Business Bureau is warning you to be careful who you contract.

Blacktop scammers are already making rounds across the state.

The BBB has a few red flags for you to watch out for. If you're pushed to make a quick decision, it might be a scam. Also, look out if they ask you to pay in cash only or if the company is out of state. Another thing to note, they should not have large amounts of leftovers when they're done. If you're concerned, call police.