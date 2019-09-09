Fire engulfs home in Buffalo County

A fire engulfed a home in Buffalo County Monday morning around 8:20 along County Road J in Modena.

Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says all residents had evacuated and were accounted for. The neighbors were also evacuated. One resident was treated at the scene for a minor burn.

Inside the house, there were several oxygen tanks causing small explosions, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say the fire is believed to have starting in the living room but the cause is still under investigation. The fire caused a total loss to the house.

