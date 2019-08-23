Babbette's Seeds of Hope sunflower maze is open for the season

The sunflower maze at Babbette's Seeds of Hope is now open to the public for the season.

The maze is a tribute to Babbette Jaquish who passed away in 2014 after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma. Her daughter and husband, Don Jaquish, Jr. started the non-profit in her memory.

For four years, the family has planted a sunflower maze that spells out "Seeds of Hope".

The spring after Babbette died, Jaquish planted four miles of sunflowers along Highway 85. He came up with the idea for the maze when he was asked what he was going to do next.

"Sunflowers were her favorite flowers and they are a happy flower," Jaquish says. "They remind me of her."

Visitors are asked to make a suggested donation of $5 per person or $20 per family. The profits will go towards cancer research.

"I'm sure she would be honored to be able to help other people," Jaquish says.

The sunflower maze opened for the season on August 23 and will remain open until the flowers are no longer in bloom, usually a few weeks.

On Saturdays and Sundays during these weeks, there will be rides through the maze and food from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. This year, people who drive a classic car to the event will get VIP parking and one free admission.

Babbette's Seeds of Hope is located at W5725 State Road 85

Eau Claire, WI 54701.

For more information or to make a donation, click here.